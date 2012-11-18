These days, Selena Gomez is getting by with a little help from her friends.

Specifically, with a little help from her BFF Taylor Swift, who dined with the Spring Breakers actress in L.A. Saturday, Nov. 17.

Swift, 22, and Gomez, 20, certainly had plenty of catching up to do: their meet-up came just one day after the former Disney starlet got into an explosive fight while out with Justin Bieber, from whom she split on Oct. 31.

The former couple's spat began before they had even ordered their food at L.A. eatery Yamato Friday night. After about ten minutes of arguing, an infuriated Gomez stormed out of the restaurant and drove away; Bieber followed her home, and begged her to allow him inside, a witness says. (To no avail, unfortunately. The "Boyfriend" crooner -- who was "swearing and yelling" -- was refused entry once Gomez came outside and realized he was the one causing the ruckus outside her home.)

Swift's love life has been almost as eventful as of late. The Grammy winner broke things off with boyfriend Conor Kennedy late last month -- and may already be moving on with One Direction-er Harry Styles.

X Factor host Mario Lopez said he saw the "Begin Again" singer "[walk] off hand in hand" with Styles, 18, during her visit to the X Factor set Thursday, Nov. 15.

"[They're] officially hanging out, I can say that much," Lopez revealed.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Newly Single Selena Gomez Enjoys Girls' Night Out With BFF Taylor Swift