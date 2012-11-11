On Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Timberlake bonded over Bond -- James Bond.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were photographed holding hands in NYC on Sunday, Nov. 11; the recently married couple headed into an early matinee of Skyfall, the latest James Bond flick starring Daniel Craig (which had the biggest opening ever for any film in the franchise).

The evening before, Timberlake, 31, and Biel, 30 -- they married in southern Italy Oct. 19 and honeymooned in Tanzania -- were spotted catching Anne Hathaway and Rihanna during a Saturday Night Live taping.

But it hasn't been all play and no work for the husband and wife during their stay in the Big Apple. During the day on Saturday, they were among the volunteers handing out much-needed supplies to victims of Hurricane Sandy in Rockaway, Queens.

"Taking in the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy . . . my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected," singer-actor Timberlake tweeted Nov. 1. Biel also tweeted, "Sending my prayers and love to New York City and to everyone affected by Hurricane Sandy."

