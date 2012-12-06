A bigger home for their soon-to-be bigger family?

On Thursday, Dec. 6, Jessica Simpson and fiance Eric Johnson, currently expecting their second child together, stepped out in L.A., where they reportedly checked out houses up for sale.

PHOTOS: Jessica's first pregnancy

The Fashion Star mentor, 31, looked chic and relaxed in a loose black sweater, gold hoop earrings, and oversized sunglasses. Her long blonde tresses were pulled back into a messy bun.

PHOTOS: How Jessica and Eric fell in love

The singer has kept a relatively low profile since Us Weekly revealed on Nov. 28 that she's expecting again. (Neither she nor her rep has commented on the pregnancy.)

"It definitely wasn't planned. But yes, Jessica is pregnant again," a source told Us of the unexpected news, which came just seven months after the Weight Watchers spokesperson became a first-time mom to daughter Maxwell Drew.

PHOTOS: Baby Maxwell's first seven months

Still, Simpson "loves being a mom," the pal added. "She really is overjoyed."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Pregnant Jessica Simpson, Fiance Eric Johnson Go House-Hunting