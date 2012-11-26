Like mother, like daughter!

Bethenny Frankel's little girl, Bryn, is just barely starting preschool, but she already has a hint of her mom's grown-up fashion sense.

Both the Skinnygirl founder, 41, and her style-maven-in-training, 2, donned bikinis for a relaxing afternoon under the Miami sun on Nov. 25. Frankel flaunted her slim, toned bod in a white crocheted two-piece by Vitamin A, while Bryn played poolside in a pink-and-white ruffled top with matching bottoms.

Clothes are indeed serious business for the Bethenny host and her daughter. Last month, for Halloween, the style-obsessed mom bought her little girl not one, not two, but four different outfits for Halloween.

"I got Bryn four costumes, including a Minnie Mouse one," the star told Anderson Cooper of her daughter with husband Jason Hoppy. "I just let her wear them around the house!"

Frankel doesn't want her adorable tot to grow up too fast, though -- which is why she made the decision to step away from her Bravo reality series, Bethenny Ever After.

"She feels that ending the show on a high note and ending it after this season would be best for her family," a source told Us Weekly. "She doesn't want her daughter to grow up on TV."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURES: Bethenny Frankel, Daughter Bryn, 2, Wear Bikinis in Miami