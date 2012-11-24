Beyonce and Jay-Z are crazy in love with their little girl.

In a series of new snapshots posted on Beyonce's personal Tumblr, the proud parents cuddle with and just generally dote on their 11-month-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

One photo from the site shows Blue -- dressed in blue -- holding on to her mom's gold earring while the 31-year-old "Run the World" singer -- also wearing blue and rocking some gorgeous braids -- plants a gentle kiss on her baby's forehead. Another picture offers a faraway glimpse of Jay-Z (born Shawn Corey Carter) carrying Blue on a walk down a path surrounded by trees.

The world-famous couple have mostly kept Blue out of the spotlight since her birth in January, but their love for their daughter is clear in these photos -- and in the way they talk about parenthood.

"I love changing diapers," Beyonce revealed in a September interview with Anderson Cooper. "I love it. I love every moment of it, it's so beautiful. I love it all!"

Indeed, the Grammy winner seems blissfully happy with her life as a mom, wife, and global superstar -- as seen in the personal photos she posts on her Tumblr. Earlier this month, she shared some super-stylish fashion photos in which she rocked a messy top-knot, tight mustard leather pants, a colorful graphic sweater, and leopard-print sunglasses. She also offered a peek at her 31st birthday celebration in the South of France with some snapshots of herself on a boat wearing just a bikini and a caftan.

