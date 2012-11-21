Christina Aguilera changes her look the way some people change channels while watching TV.

One day after appearing on The Voice with long locks and soft, girly makeup, the 31-year-old coach was back to her over-the-top glam self.

The voluptuous "Your Body" singer flaunted her now-famous curves in a velvety, ruby-colored quilted jacket, black leggings, over-the-knee leather boots, and a low-cut black-and-white top. She complimented the outfit with dramatic, geisha-esque makeup: bright-red lips, flawless skin, and thick, winged eyeliner. The finishing touch? A super-straight, shoulder-length bob with blunt bangs and black tips.

Later in the show, the "Make the World Move" singer changed her look yet again as she took the stage with her two remaining team members, Dez Duron and Sylvia Yacoub, who was eliminated at the end of the night.

Performing "Let There Be Love" from her new album, Lotus, the musician flashed some serious cleavage in a long, leopard-print tank, skin-tight black leggings, and a cropped, white-and-gold studded vest.

The Voice mentor has drawn criticism in recent months for her fluctuating weight, but she seems to be comfortable embracing her curves. And she's not the only one. Fellow coach Adam Levine has also spoken out on Aguilera's behalf.

"The one thing about the culture right now, celebrity culture particularly, is people feel like they can just say nasty things about other people, whether it's Christina or whether it's me," the "One More Night" singer said (via E! News). "She gets a lot and it pisses me off. Of course I have her back and of course I defend her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURES: Christina Aguilera Flaunts Cleavage, Rocks Glam Geisha Look on The Voice