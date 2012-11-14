Easy A-list moms' play date in the Big Easy!

Sandra Bullock and son Louis, 2, checked out a parade and performance by the Warren Easton Charter High School band in New Orleans, where the Oscar winner owns a home. By Bullock's side for the festivities? A heavily pregnant Camilla Alves with her own kids Levi, 4, and Vida, 2.

Both casually clad and wearing sunglasses, Bullock, 48, and model Alves, 30, were snapped holding their little ones as they stood -- and then sat down snuggling up -- as the parade passed by.

Alves, of course, is the longtime love and new bride of Matthew McConaughey -- whom Bullock herself dated in the early 90s. (While he wasn't on hand for the parade, McConaughey is also in New Orleans for work; the actor, 43, is shooting The Dallas Buyer's Club -- and slimming down to drastic proportions for the role.)

Before marrying Jesse James in 2005, the Blind Side actress Bullock dated other actors like McConaughey, Love Potion No. 9 costar Tate Donovan and Ryan Gosling.

She and James, 43, divorced in 2010, and she has yet to share news of any serious post-split romance as she focuses on being a mom to Louis, whom she adopted nearly three years ago.

"He's getting so big!" the star recently boasted of her little guy. Pointing to her hip, she added, "He comes up to here on me now!"

