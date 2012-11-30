American Idol runner-up Diana DeGarmo got the surprise of her life when boyfriend Ace Young -- from Idol's season 5 -- proposed on live TV last May, and now the bride-to-be is knee-deep in planning her nuptials.

Together for two-and-a-half years before Young, 32, proposed on the season 11 Idol finale, the couple first met when costarring in the Broadway revival of HAIR.

"For as long as I have known Diana, I knew I couldn't live without her," Young -- who signed DeGarmo to his indie Young Brothers Entertainment label -- told Us Weekly after presenting her with a David Webb engagement ring. "She's amazing and deserves the world."

With her June 1, 2013 wedding date looming, DeGarmo, 25, turned to Renee Strauss and her team on TLC's reality show Brides of Beverly Hills to find her perfect princess gown.

In these sneak peek photos from Brides of Beverly Hills' Nov. 30 episode, DeGarmo tries on three stunning gowns with the help of Strauss. The Georgia native -- who was just 16 when she placed second behind Fantasia Barrino on Idol -- also gets a surprise visit from her fiance during the fitting, and is forced to quickly cover her gown with a bathrobe.

