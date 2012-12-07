Fox-ier than ever!

Although she's been out and about since the Sept. 27 birth of her first child, son Noah, Megan Fox hit her first official red carpet Friday Dec. 7 at March Of Dimes' Celebration Of Babies at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

And the This Is 40 bombshell did not disappoint -- looking slim, relaxed and radiant with fresh-faced makeup, Fox beamed in a form-fitting, ivory-toned lace dress with peekaboo details that revealed black lingerie beneath.

Inside the bash, the 26-year-old star and husband Brian Austin Green bonded with another Hollywood mom: Reese Witherspoon, whose son Tennessee, as it happens, was born on the exact same day as Noah!

Despite her sensational appearance on Friday, Fox told the UK's Daily Mirror that she's not focusing on honing her post-baby body.

"I only gained 23 pounds when I was pregnant and I'm still 10 pounds heavier, but I don't want to kill myself trying to get back into shape because it's not a priority right now," she explained. "I'm too in love with Noah and I don't want to be away from him. I just want to be home."

Fox also told the paper that her days as a worldwide sex symbol may be over. "It changes your perspective about being overly sexual in a film when you have a baby. I'm going to be more cautious about choosing films because I'm already thinking about when he's in school and his friends are going to be showing him my photo shoots with me in a bikini and he's going to be horrified . . . So that will deter me from making some of the choices I made before."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURES: Wow! Megan Fox Shows Off Slim Bod on First Red Carpet Post-Baby