Did Pippa Middleton just make a major fashion faux pas?

Kate Middleton's younger sister stepped out for work on Monday in a fur jacket, possibly raising the ire of the animal rights groups.

Her Royal Hotness proudly wore the fur jacket, but is it real or fake fur?

PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Perfect Assets

She was spotted shopping at the London Fur Company back in September, and the store sells real furs, not the more socially acceptable faux materials, many of them vintage and all of them expensive.

PETA has applauded many celebrities who don't wear fur, like Charlize Theron and Elisabetta Canalis, and many other stars who strip down to bare their bodies to save animal skins.

PHOTOS: Puritan Pippa Wears $750 Dress To Work

Kate Middleton has not made a single fashion misstep since marrying Prince William, but do you think has Pippa crossed a line with this fur jacket?

Leave your comments below…

