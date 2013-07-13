MADRID (AP) — Opera singer Placido Domingo says he has left a hospital in Madrid after spending five days there recovering from a lung artery blockage.

Domingo said "Going home" on his Twitter account, attaching a photograph dated Saturday of him opening a car door. Nicholas Marko, personal assistant to Domingo, confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday that the singer had left the hospital.

The tenor's son, Alvaro Domingo has said he expected his father to spend three weeks recuperating in Madrid following his release from hospital, and that the 72-year-old singer wasn't contemplating retirement.

Domingo canceled six dates in Madrid this month after being hospitalized Monday. Doctors said a blood clot caused the pulmonary embolism.

Domingo has maintained an active schedule after recovering from colon cancer surgery in 2010.