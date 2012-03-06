By Drew Mackie

One problem with being famous is that your every indiscretion gets scrutinized by your fans -- and your haters. Just ask anyone in this gallery. They've all been caught playing the field...while in a committed relationship.

LeAnn Rimes

It seems so long ago that Rimes was a dewy-eyed up-and-comer on the country music scene, because today she's known more for her extensive, body-exhibiting bikini wardrobe. Oh, and also that whole extramarital affair thing.

BING: Find out whom LeAnn had an affair with

FIND: See whom LeAnn's ex ended up marrying

SEARCH: See photos of LeAnn in her bikini