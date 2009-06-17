Two police chiefs are under investigation for breaking into the Ohio home of Sarah Jessica Parker's surrogate mother to sell information a tabloid, Usmagazine.com has learned.

While not confirming specific details, Harrison County prosecutor Shawn Hervey tells Us: "The case revolves around a break in in Martins Ferry [County]. The matter is currently under investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification."

Hervey is awaiting a report from the head of investigation before "deciding if charges are appropriate," he says. He expects to receive it within three weeks.

A law enforcement source tells Us the two police chiefs, reported as Chief Barry Carpenter of Martins Ferry and Bridgeport Chief Chad DoJack by local WTRF news, broke into the woman's home in May seeking information they could sell to a tabloid. The tabloid turned them into authorities after discovering how the material was obtained.

Carpenter told local WTOV station: "I'm 100 percent innocent in this and my department is as well."

Meanwhile, the surrogate mother of Parker and Matthew Broderick's unborn twin girls "packed up and left town," the law enforcement source tells Us.

Broderick's publicist, Simon Hall, said in a statement: "Matthew and Sarah Jessica have complete faith in the legal system. But because it's a criminal investigation, we will not be making any more comment. What I can say is the entire family looks forward to the healthy delivery of their daughters later on this summer."

