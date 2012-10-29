ATLANTA (AP) -- Authorities are trying the figure out why R&B artist Natina Reed was in a street when she was struck by a car and killed, two days shy of her 33rd birthday.

Gwinnett County police say they'd to talk to anyone with information that could help them determine what happened to Reed late Friday near Lilburn in metro Atlanta.

The 32-year-old Reed was the rapping member of the 1990s female singing group Blaque, which had hits "808" and "Bring It All to Me." She was also an actress, appearing in the 2000 hit movie "Bring it On," which also featured Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union.

Police say Reed was struck and killed while in the roadway at an intersection on U.S. 29. Police say the driver wasn't at fault and no charges are being filed. They say the only witnesses were the driver and a passenger.

Investigators want to determine why Reed was in the road.

She is survived by a son, Tren, from a relationship with fellow rapper Kurupt. In a statement on Twitter, Kurupt said: "This is a tremendous loss to our family."