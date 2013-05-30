Plastic surgery or makeup artistry? Arrested Development fans aren't twittering and Facebooking about the latest plot points in the new season of the kooky cult hit, now on Netflix. They're debating whether Portia de Rossi, who stars as vain, materialistic, self-absorbed (but lovable!) Lindsay Bluth-Funke, has gone under the knife to look younger.

Online commenters are speculating about whether the 40-year-old actress has had rhinoplasty, a brow lift, filler injections, and Botox. And one website even asked plastic surgeons to weigh in. (Their conclusion? Yes.)

But website Jezebel has another theory: "Lindsay's plastic surgery is something that's been repeatedly referenced on AD -- it's easy to imagine she'd get work done in the seven years since the show's final Fox season, and It's just the kind of subtle joke [creator] Mitch Hurwitz and co. would let go unmentioned."

See the photos of de Rossi (at top) in character from season 1 and the current season. Check out the photo above of the actress on the red carpet, from just a week ago, on May 23. And tell Us: Do you think Portia de Rossi had plastic surgery? Or do you think her character was just made up to look like she had work done?

