Pregnant Camila Alves Dresses Baby Bump in All White

Pregnant and keeping things chic!

Camila Alves took her easy, breezy summer maternity style out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday with her baby bump on full display.

The newlywed's pregnant belly was accentuated by her tiered white dress' empire waist, which she teamed with a matching white cotton jacket, a fringe black purse and fluorescent sandals. She kept cool with an orange LifeFactory water bottle, sunglasses and a chambray hat.

The last time the expectant Brazilian-born model, 30, was done up in all white was at her June 9 wedding, where she swapped vows with her love of six years, Matthew McConaughey. Three and a half weeks after their nuptials, McConaughey, 42, announced their baby news via Twitter on July 4.

"Happy birthday America, more good news," the "Magic Mike" actor tweeted. "Camila and I are expecting our 3rd child, God bless, just keep livin."

The couple's new arrival will join big brother, Levi, 3, and big sister, Vida, 2.

