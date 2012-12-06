Jessica Simpson has been uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter over the past several weeks. But just before Thanksgiving -- and about a week before Us Weekly broke news of her surprise second pregnancy -- the 31-year-old was feeling philosophical on the microblogging site.

Re-tweeting a quote from the Inspirational Women @FamousWomen Twitter handle, the Fashion Star mentor left an intriguing clue.

"Eventually all things fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moments, and know everything happens for a reason," the tweet read.

Indeed, as a pal recently revealed to Us Weekly, Simpson's second pregnancy "definitely wasn't planned." Still, Simpson "loves being a mom," the pal added. "She really is overjoyed." (Simpson and her rep have still not released any comments about the pregnancy news.)

The next day after posting that telling quote--Thanksgiving--the singer shared adorable new snaps of her daughter Maxwell, 7 months, with fiance Eric Johnson.

"I am so grateful for my new lil family! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!"

Future big sister Maxwell "is a total mommy's girl," another source added. "She just wants to be held by Jessica."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pregnant Jessica Simpson: "Everything Happens for a Reason"