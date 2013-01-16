NEW YORK (AP) -- As the tabloids speculated about whether Jessica Simpson is expecting again (she is) and the media zeroed in on Kate Middleton's acute morning sickness, Kim Kardashian says it was nice to be out of the media spotlight during the early stages of her pregnancy.

"I'm obviously so happy for them, but if anything I loved the privacy," the 32-year-old reality TV star said in an interview Wednesday.

That bit of privacy went out the window when Kardashian's boyfriend, Kanye West, revealed during a Dec. 30 concert in Atlantic City, N.J., that they are expecting their first child together.

Now that the word is out, Kardashian says her motherly instincts have made her pull back from being so open about her personal life.

"I think that definitely kicks in where you're like, 'OK, I have to go in protect mode,' and as ironic as it sounds, you live your life on a reality show, but then when you grow up ... certain things change your life that make you want to be more private, and this is definitely one of them."

The couple went public with their relationship in March.

Kardashian married NBA player Kris Humphries in August 2011, and their divorce is not finalized.

West rarely grants interviews, and the 35-year-old rapper is the yin to the Kardashian family's "out there" yang. Kim says she is somewhat influenced by West's approach.

"When you spend time with someone, you learn things from them, so I see what (his) views are in wanting to be private, so that's a choice we make together as a family -- just in how we're gonna raise our kid," she said. "... But my personal experience of having really open relationships on the show, I've done that, and for me, I feel like I got really scrutinized when people didn't maybe understand my decisions at some point, so I feel like, after that experience, I've become more private, more so than just like Kanye's views or anything."

Kardashian is due in July.

A new season of her reality show with her sister Kim, "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami," premieres Sunday on E! (9 p.m. EST).