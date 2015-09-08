Bear down, Mr. President! President Obama realized just how far away from the White House kitchen he was after dining on a piece of salmon that had been previously half-masticated by a bear in Alaska.

The Commander-In-Chief's salmon sampling came as he filmed an Episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" while he was in Alaska to speak about climate change. Before he dined on the previously noshed on fish, Obama has said he was semi nervous about what may be on the day's menu.

"I've seen some of the stuff Bear eats, and it's gotta be something that doesn't still have its legs and eyes on it. I want it not to be too recognizable," he said on a video that appeared on "Today."

The POTUS then stood incredulous as Bear unveiled the bloody carcass of a sockeye salmon that had been nippled on by a bear and left on the banks of a nearby river. Bears, the host said, like the fatty parts of the fish and often leave the meat behind, especially if the area is plentiful with other prey.

After Bear Grylls cooked the fish -- he's a "mediocre cook," the Prez said -- Obama took a bite of the salmon. "It would have been nice if we had a cracker to go with it," he said, adding that he probably would have preferred to not know that his meal was actually bear leftovers.

"Now, the fact that he told me this was a leftover fish from a bear, I don't know if that was necessary," Obama said. "He could have just left that out."

The episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" will air later this year.

In a selfie that the Prez posted with the wilderness expert, he said, "Glad this was the only Bear I met in the park."