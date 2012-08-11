Ezra Fitzgerald's secrets are coming back to haunt him.

In a clip from Tuesday's all-new episode of Pretty Little Liars, Ezra (Ian Harding, 25) gets into a heated argument with his girlfriend -- and former student! -- Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale, 23) after she learns his mother paid his pregnant high school girlfriend, Maggie, to disappear.

"How much would you have to pay someone to make them fall off the face of the earth?" Aria probes. "Clearly your mom must have given her a lot."

"I would imagine," Ezra sighs, trying to avoid the conversation.

"You don't know?" Aria responds. "You really never asked Maggie?"

"I asked, but she never returned my phone calls or e-mails," Ezra explains. "I looked for her for months, Aria. Eventually I had to accept the fact that maybe she didn't want to be found."

Ezra goes on to say that he never told Aria about Maggie because "she's part of a past that I tried to forget. When we first met, I didn't want to reveal every skeleton in my closet."

Besides, Ezra adds, "You took a very long time to tell me about Jenna -- and A!"

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Pretty Little Liars: Aria Fights With Ezra Over Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend's Disappearance