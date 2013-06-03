BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Britain's Prince Charles met Monday with Romania's president, part of a trip to a country he has long had an affinity for.

President Traian Basescu joked that Prince Charles is so enamored of the Transylvania region that he will soon own a whole village.

Charles has a well-documented love for Transylvania, which he visits yearly and where he owns several properties. He says he is a descendant of Vlad the Impaler, the bloodthirsty 15th-century prince who inspired the Dracula novel.

Charles arrived in Romania Thursday and stayed on his estate in Valea Zalanului, where bears and wolves roam the hills. Mayor Jozsef Kasleder said Monday that Charles bought a new cottage there, but the prince's office in London later said it wasn't true.

Some farmers paraded horses outside his estate, saying they hoped to sell them to the prince.