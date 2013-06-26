Almost four years to the day after Michael Jackson's shocking death, his 16-year-old son Prince will finally get a chance to open up about the pop legend's final days.

Prince is expected to take the stand in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, June 26, as the latest witness in the Jackson family's ongoing wrongful death lawsuit. The teen, who was just 12 years old when he followed an ambulance carrying his father to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on June 25, 2009, will be the first and only of the three Jackson children to speak out in court.

"Prince has always been, even at 12, the little man -- daddy's little man," Jackson family chef Kai Chase testified in court, according to CNN. "He wanted his father to be very proud of him, which Michael was."

"The weight of the world is on his shoulders, the eldest, big brother and father figure to his siblings," Chase continued. "It's a lot for him, growing, liking girls. He wishes his father was here to give him advice. It's devastating to him."

The lawsuit, in which Prince, Paris, and Blanket are all plaintiffs alongside their grandmother Katherine Jackson, alleges that AEG Live (the concert promoter for Michael's final This Is It tour) is liable in the singer's death because it hired and ultimately supervised Dr. Conrad Murray, Michael's doctor who is now behind bars for involuntary manslaughter.

According to the suit, AEG Live executives pressured Dr. Murray to continue administering treatments on Michael to ensure that the show would go on, despite warning signs that the "Thriller" singer's health was waning.

Prince's younger sister Paris, 15, will not be able to take the stand during the trial since she is currently being hospitalized after a June 5 suicide attempt, but her testimony may still be shared with jurors by means of a previously taped deposition.

Blanket, 11, will not be asked to testify after a psychologist determined that it would be harmful to the boy, CNN reports.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Prince Jackson to Testify in Michael Jackson's Wrongful Death Hearing