Prince Philip has been taken to a Scottish hospital as a "precautionary measure," Buckingham Palace announced August 14.

The British royal, 91, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. In June, he was hospitalized for five days with a bladder infection, causing him to miss out on Queen Elizabeth II's final Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In recent weeks, Prince Philip appeared to be in good health; he joined his wife at the opening ceremony of the Olympics July 27, and carried out several royal engagements on the Isle of Wight August 13.

In December 2011, Prince Philip spent four nights in the hospital after suffering chest pains; He underwent a successful coronary stent procedure. Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was first hospitalized for chest pains in April 2008.

Philip, a former naval officer, married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. They have four children together: Prince Charles, 63, Princess Anne, 62, Prince Andrew, 52, and Prince Edward, 48.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Prince Philip Taken to Hospital as "Precautionary Measure"