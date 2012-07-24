The royals are coming!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 30, will visit Singapore for two days beginning September 11 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee Tour, St. James' Palace announced July 25.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's best looks from her first royal tour

Their Royal Highnesses will then visit Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur and Sabah, Borneo, from September 13 to September 15. Both visits will be undertaken on behalf of the British government.

On September 16, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will tour the Solomon Islands until September 18. They will subsequently visit Tuvalu from September 18 to September 19.

PHOTOS: The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Tour

Further details about the couple's itinerary will be released in the coming months.

PHOTOS: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's first year of marriage

The royal couple embarked on their first joint tour in North America in June 2011, beginning with a a 21-gun salute in Ottawa, Canada and ending with a trip to Inner City Arts, an L.A. program which helps disadvantaged and homeless children through art. During their visit to L.A., the duo also hobnobbed with Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner at a BAFTA gala.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Prince William, Kate Middleton to Tour Asia, Pacific Islands in September