Princess Diana died almost 18 years ago, but her final wishes were never known publicly… until now.

A new British website called Probate Search has revealed not only Diana's will, but 41 million other wills dating back to 1858. Diana's will, naturally, is among the most interesting.

According to the "Today" show, Diana left close to $30 million to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. She also instructed that her mother, Frances Shand Kydd, should be consulted about the boys' education in the event of her death.

"She wanted to make sure [her children] were showered with love,'' Robert Jobson, author of "The New Royal Family,'' told "Today." "That's something she really agonized over when she split from Prince Charles. I think this will reflects that.''

Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996 when both William and Harry were teenagers.

Diana's iconic wedding dress, which features thousands of pearls and a 25-foot train, was also left to her sons. Other items, including paintings and a clock, were bequeathed to Diana's 17 godchildren. Her will also instructed that $80,000 tax-free should be left to her butler and confidant, Paul Burrell.

The new British site also features wills from other famous Brit's, including Winston Churchill and George Orwell. The site requires a subscription fee of $15.