PARK RIDGE, N.J. (AP) -- A private viewing for James Gandolfini is scheduled for Wednesday in a small northern New Jersey town.

The invitation-only wake for family and friends will be held at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home in Park Ridge between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The 51-year-old star of "The Sopranos," who grew up in nearby Westwood, died last Wednesday in Italy.

Broadway theaters will dim their marquee lights at 8 p.m. in memory of the actor, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2009 for his role in the award-winning "God of Carnage."

Gandolfini's funeral will be held Thursday at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York City.

