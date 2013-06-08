CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Spoleto Festival USA is winding up its 17-day run this weekend.

This year's festival was the largest ever and featured 160 performances. It concludes Sunday evening with a concert by a Cajun, honky-tonk and swing ensemble called the Red Stick Ramblers at Middleton Place Plantation outside of Charleston. The concert is followed by the traditional closing fireworks display.

Since the festival was founded in 1977 by the late composer Gian Carlo Menotti, it's become internationally known and has presented an international slate of performers.

Perhaps no show demonstrates that better than this year's opera "Matsukaze" (mat-soo-KA'-zay). The composer is Japanese and the director is Chinese. The lead singers are Korean and perform in German as an American conducts the orchestra.