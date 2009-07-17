LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mischa (MEE'-shah) Barton remains hospitalized, two days after Los Angeles police say they escorted her from her home with an undisclosed medical problem.

Her publicist, Craig Schneider, says in a statement that the 23-year-old actress remains in the hospital under doctor's orders.

Police say they removed Barton from her home on Wednesday afternoon for a medical problem. The department will not say what it was.

Schneider's statement also does not address Barton's condition.

The actress rose to fame as a star on Fox's teen drama "The O.C." She was arrested in December 2007 and later pleaded no contest to a drunken driving charge.