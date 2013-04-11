NEW YORK (AP) — E-book editions of "Dandelion Wine," ''The Illustrated Man" and other Ray Bradbury favorites are coming out this month.

Publisher William Morrow announced Thursday that 16 Bradbury works will be released in April and seven more later in the year.

The science fiction-fantasy master, who died last year at age 91, had long resisted e-books but relented late in life. In 2011, he granted electronic rights for his futuristic classic "Fahrenheit 451."

Other Bradbury e-books scheduled for this month include "Something Wicked This Way Comes," ''Quicker Than the Eye" and "Driving Blind."

Morrow is an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.