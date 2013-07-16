MOSCOW (AP) — Russian provocateurs Pussy Riot are back in action, releasing a new music video more than a year since three members went to prison for a prank denouncing Vladimir Putin.

The video shows band members in trademark bright-colored ski masks and short skirts, cavorting and shrieking atop an oil rig. Backed by hectic guitar and a drum fusillade, they pour oil on a large photo of state oil giant Rosneft's chairman and liken Putin to an Iranian ayatollah.

One member of the collective, who gave only her stage name of Grelka, said after the video's Tuesday release that "the main message is that Putin has spread the country's wealth among his friends."

Three members were sentenced to two years for an anti-Putin "punk prayer" in Moscow's main cathedral. One was later released on probation.