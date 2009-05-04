"Probably the sexiest woman I know is my mother." That's Shia LaBeouf, veering into decidedly squicky territory in a TMI-loaded interview with the June issue of Playboy. "She's an ethereal angel," rhapsodizes the actor, 22 (see him with his mom here). "Nobody looks like that woman. If I could meet my mother and marry her, I would. I would be with my mother now, if she weren't my mother, as sick as that sounds." As for women he finds bewitching outside of the family circle, Shia allows that his "Transformers" co-star Megan Fox is "a very attractive girl. Very attractive. And she's a very close friend. But it hasn't been a romantic thing, because you're trying to respect the work environment. You don't push anything. And with sex and romance, things can become so convoluted so fast."

Speaking of Megan, photos of her sporting an awe-inspiringly cinched corset on the set of "Jonah Hex" will have you sucking in your gut all day. Impressively enough, the knockout doesn't need the special effects department to give her a breathtaking (literally), Guinness World Records-like waistline for the flick, which is currently shooting in New Orleans. "When Megan first slipped into it she almost couldn't breathe," a mole tells the London Daily Mail. "It's extremely tight -- but I think you'll all agree she looks sensational." All together: Agreed.

Some of you pessimists out there (and you know who you are) probably figure that sick kids have enough to worry about without a self-promotion savvy starlet paying them a visit. But we're of the mind that anything that brightens an ailing child's day is a good thing. RadarOnline.com reports Paris Hilton, who recently mentioned her desire to take a goodwill trip to Africa, popped by Childrens Hospital in Los Angeles last week to hang out and make necklaces with about a dozen young patients. "My heart melts when I see a really sick child and after a few minutes they start smiling and laughing," says Paris. "These children are such an inspiration. It's an honor for me to spend time with them."

Between the tabloids and her own trademark candor, Angelina Jolie's life seems to be an open book, but that won't stop British biographer Andrew Morton from mining it for secrets. The New York Post reports the man behind controversial tomes on Tom Cruise and Princess Diana has chosen the Oscar-winning mother of Brad Pitt's six kids as the subject of his next book, which is set for release next winter.

Are Madonna and Demi Moore becoming pals over their shared passion for red strings and dewy squeezes? In a report we urge you to take with a grain (x 1000) of salt, the London Daily Mail says Mrs. Ashton Kutcher, 46, has bonded with the pop icon and fellow Kabbalah enthusiast, 50, now that she's seeing Jesus Luz, 22. "Demi has been really supportive of Madonna in her relationship with Jesus," a mole tells the paper. "She knows more than anyone how great it is to date a younger guy and hopes they can make it last." Luz, for his part, is doing his best to fall in line with the Big M. On Saturday, he was snapped attending Kabbalah services with Madonna in New York.

