Long story short: Some online commenters are criticizing Rachel Zoe for not cutting her son Skyler's hair. The celebrity stylist's recent Instagram shots of her adorable 2-year-old have been eliciting comments that, while mostly positive, also include nasty critiques of her parenting choices.

In a cute photo taken on June 6, Skyler, in striped pajamas, stares into the camera, blue eyes startlelingly huge, chestnut hair long, curly, and full. "Talk about bed head! xoRZ" captioned Zoe. One commenter responded, "I guess you wanted a daughter." Another sniped, "Cut his hair. He looks like a girl." And yet another wrote, "Boy? really! OY!"

In an older picture taken on Memorial Day, the little boy, wearing a fedora, denim overall shorts and fringed booties, sits on the floor with a demure smile on his face. One commenter noted, "Poor boy:( Wearing girly shoes."

It's not just online commenters who are noticing Skyler's unconventionally long hair and boho-chic style. In April, Ok! magazine posted pictures of Skyler wearing a ponytail, accompanied by a story on how the photo agency who owned the shots mistakenly captioned them "Rachel Zoe was spotted taking her daughter Skyler to do some art and crafting in West Hollywood."

"We can't blame them though. If we didn't watch Rachel's show and just saw the baby in these pics, we'd think he was a girl too," opined the writer. Tell Us: Do you think Rachel Zoe should cut Skyler's gorgeous long locks?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rachel Zoe's Son Skyler's Long Hair Draws Criticism from Online Commenters