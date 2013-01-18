PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Daniel Radcliffe has really left Harry Potter behind with a startling and explicit Sundance Film Festival role as poet Allen Ginsberg.

"Kill Your Darlings" premiered Friday at Sundance and puts Radcliffe into daring territory.

His young Ginsberg is initiated into booze and drugs, has oral sex performed on him in a library, makes out with one man and gets naked for sex with another man.

The film recounts a little-known story of murder involving Ginsberg's circle of friends, including fellow future beat heroes Jack Kerouac and William S. Burroughs.