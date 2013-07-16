Daniel-san, so very nice to see you again! Ralph Macchio, now 51, hit the red carpet on July 15 in NYC and he looked nearly the same as he did when he first found stardom with 1984's The Karate Kid!

The former teen heartthrob, who seems to have tapped the Fountain of Youth, attended the screening of Girl Most Likely, hosted by The Cinema Society and Brooks Brothers, to support his 21-year-old daughter, Julia Macchio, who has a small role in the movie.

While he wore a suit with no tie, she gussied it up in a cleavage-baring red dress. He was clearly proud of his daughter, who looks eerily like him, tweeting that night, "#GirlMostLikely premiere. Big night for @JayMacch - Great job, my girl. Congrats!!"

The ageless '80s star also ran into another ageless '80s star at the screening -- Matt Dillon! Dillon stars opposite Kristen Wiig in the new film, and Wiig tells Us: "Matt is really, really funny.... [He] steals a lot of scenes."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ralph Macchio, 51, Hits Screening of Girl Most Likely With His Actress Daughter