Randy Travis remains in critical condition in a Texas hospital after the country singer suffered a major setback in his road to recovery. Three days after checking into the facility to treat a heart condition, the 54-year-old "Three Wooden Crosses" singer had a stroke and underwent emergency brain surgery, his rep told Us Weekly in a statement late Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

"He is out of surgery and remains in critical condition," explains the rep, adding that the stroke was a "complication of his congestive heart failure." The surgery was performed in an attempt to relieve pressure on the Grammy winner's brain.

PHOTOS: Southern stars

Travis was first admitted to Baylor Medical Center McKinney, then transferred to the Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, with cardiomyopathy, a viral infection which weakens and enlarges the heart; earlier in the week, he underwent a procedure in which a device had been placed on his weakened heart. The star's "family and friends here with him at the hospital request your prayers and support," the rep adds.

PHOTOS: Stars gone country

Doctors also revealed, per Reuters, that Travis had been in excellent health until about three weeks ago, when he developed an upper respiratory illness. Over the past year, the beloved singer has made news for a surprising arrest -- in which state troopers discovered him lying naked in a road near his crashed car. He pleaded guilty to drunk driving and was sentenced to two years probation.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Randy Travis Has Stroke, Emergency Brain Surgery, in Critical Condition