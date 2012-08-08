More trouble for Randy Travis.

The country singer, 53, was arrested in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas Tuesday night for allegedly driving while intoxicated, TMZ reports. At the time of his arrest, Travis was completely nude, with his Pontiac Trans Am slammed into several barricades off the side of the road.

When policeman approached the Grammy winner, TMZ reports, Travis threatened to "shoot and kill the Troopers working the case," one official is quoted as saying.

Authorities booked the singer for DWI and "retaliation" for his alleged threats. He was released Wednesday morning on $21,500 bail, according to TMZ.

The incident follows Travis' January bust for public intoxication, in which the "No Holdin' Back" singer was found with an open bottle of wine in front of a Baptist church, which he later said was Super Bowl partying gone too far.

"I apologize for what resulted following an evening of celebrating the Super Bowl," Travis said. "I'm committed to being responsible and accountable, and apologize for my actions."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Randy Travis Naked, Threatened Cops During DWI Arrest: Report