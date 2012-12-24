Billboard -- Capital Steez, an up-and-coming rapper in the Brooklyn-based Pro Era rap crew, died on Monday morning at age 19.

The rapper's friend and collaborator Joey Bada$$ announced the news on Twitter, saying, "This unfortunate xmas eve… Lost a best friend, a brother, a pro, a partner. Letting go is never easy… May ur soul rest in peace Jamal."

Bada$$ goes on to say that "part of me doesn't believe this." This week the Pro Era rap collective released the mixtape, "PEEP: The Aprocopalypse."

The death of Steez, real name Jamal Dewar, has not been confirmed and further details have not been disclosed. There is speculation that the rapper may have committed suicide as his final message on Twitter reads, simply, "The end."

Watch Steez's video for "Free the Robots," released in October:

