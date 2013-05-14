NEW YORK (AP) — He started from the bottom, but now he's on top at the BET Awards: Drake has 12 nominations.

BET announced the nominees Tuesday. Rappers Kendrick Lamar and 2 Chainz are up for 8 awards each.

Drake is nominated three times for the top prize, video of the year. His hit, "Started from the Bottom," will compete with his collaborations with 2 Chainz ("No Lie") and A$AP Rocky ("Problems"). The top award has 10 nominees, including Justin Timberlake's "Suit & Tie," Kanye West's "Mercy," ''Adorn" by Miguel and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop."

Chris Brown and R. Kelly will perform at the awards show, to air live June 30 from the Nokia Theater L.A. Live.

Chris Tucker will host the BET Awards.

