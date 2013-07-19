LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating a scuffle between rapper Kanye West and a cameraman at Los Angeles International Airport, where paparazzi are known to lurk in hopes of snapping shots of celebrities.

LAX Police Sgt. Steve Savala says numerous witnesses are being interviewed about the Friday afternoon incident to compile a report for detectives to investigate.

TMZ posted a video Friday of the alleged incident, showing West being thronged by cameras while trying to get into a white Mercedes Benz waiting curbside.

As flashbulbs illuminate his face, West accuses the paparazzi of trying to provoke him before lunging at the camera and trying to wrestle it away.

A police officer tells them to break it up before West is chauffeured away.