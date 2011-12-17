ATLANTA (AP) -- Atlanta police are continuing to try to piece together what led to the slaying of rapper Slim Dunkin, who was gunned down Friday evening in a city music studio as he was preparing to record a video.

Police Sgt. Curtis Davenport said in an email late Saturday that no arrests had been made in the killing, but he declined to say whether investigators had identified any suspects.

Police Maj. Keith Meadows said Friday that the rapper, whose real name is Mario Hamilton, was fatally shot in the chest after getting into an argument with another individual that evening. He was transported to a city hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meadows said then that police had not identified the shooter and witnesses had given varying accounts.