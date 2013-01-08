The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 may have done well at the box office -- but Razzie voters were not impressed.

Nominations for the 33rd annual Golden Raspberry Awards, which selects the worst films of the year, were announced Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The final installment of the Twilight franchise topped the list with a total of 11 nominations including Worst Picture, Worst Director and Worst Screen Ensemble. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson earned nominations for Worst Actress and Worst Actor.

But Adam Sandler's That's My Boy wasn't far behind. The film earned a 8 nominations including Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Director. Sandler, 46, broke a Razzie record last year by winning 10 awards for his work in Jack and Jill and Just Go With It.

The Golden Raspberry Award winners will be announced Feb. 23, one day before the Academy Awards.

Check out the complete list of 2013 Razzie nominees below:

Worst PictureBattleshipThe Oogieloves in the Big Balloon AdventureThat's My BoyA Thousand WordsThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Worst ActressKatherine Heigl, One for the MoneyMilla Jovovich, Resident Evil: RetributionTyler Perry, Madea's Witness ProtectionKristen Stewart, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2/Snow White and the HuntsmanBarbra Streisand, The Guilt Trip

Worst ActorNicolas Cage, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance/Seeking JusticeEddie Murphy, A Thousand WordsRobert Pattinson, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2Tyler Perry, Alex Cross/Good DeedsAdam Sandler, That's My Boy

Worst Supporting ActressJessica Biel, Playing for Keeps/Total RecallBrooklyn Decker, Battleship/What to Expect When You're ExpectingAshley Greene, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2Jennifer Lopez, What to Expect When You're ExpectingRihanna, Battleship

Worst Supporting ActorDavid Hasselhoff, Piranha 3DTaylor Lautner, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2Liam Neeson, Battleship/Wrath of the TitansNick Swardson, That's My BoyVanilla Ice, That's My Boy

Worst Screen CoupleAny two cast members from The Jersey Shore in The Three StoogesMackenzie Foy and Taylor Lautner in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2Tyler Perry and his drag in Madea's Witness ProtectionAdam Sandler and Andy Samberg, Leighton Meester or Susan Sarandon in That's My Boy

Worst DirectorSean Anders, That's My BoyPeter Berg, BattleshipBill Condon, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2Tyler Perry, Good Deeds/Madea's Witness ProtectionJohn Putch, Atlas Shrugged: Part 2

Worst Screen EnsembleBattleshipThe Oogieloves in the Balloon AdventureThat's My BoyThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2Madea's Witness Protection

Worst ScreenplayAtlas Shrugged: Part 2BattleshipThat's My BoyA Thousand WordsThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or SequelGhost Rider: Spirit of VengeancePiranha 3DRed DawnThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2Madea's Witness Protection

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Razzie Nominations 2013: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 Earns 11