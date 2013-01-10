LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reactions to nominations announced Thursday for the 85th annual Academy Awards:

___

"I'm completely freaking out." — First-time filmmaker Behn Zeitlin, nominated for directing and co-writing best picture contender "Beasts of the Southern Wild."

___

"I got an email from a lot of people saying 'Wow' and 'Yippee' and I had no idea what the hell they were talking about. Nobody bothered to tell me I'd gotten the nomination. They were just sending one word superlatives." — Alan Arkin on learning about his supporting actor nomination via text messages.

___

"I've already had two mimosas today." — Anne Hathaway on her early-morning celebration for her supporting-actress nod in "Les Miserables."

___

"This is our first day of filming. It's not a bad way to start." — Best actor nominee Hugh Jackman, who is in Atlanta shooting "Prisoners."

___

"Oh my god I feel like Meryl Streep!! Thank you x." — Adele, nominated for original song for the "Skyfall" theme, on Twitter.

___

"It was totally unforeseen. No European producer, no European director can seriously hope to get five nominations in the competition of the Oscar. It's totally exceptional." — "Amour" producer Margaret Menegoz.

___

"I've got pants on, so it must be real." — Musician Mychael Danna wrapping his mind around his two Oscar nominations for original song and score for "Life of Pi."