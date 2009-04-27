081113014625 081113014625
Invision/AP 1 / 3
Exclusive new details...ET confirms exclusively that Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal's son Redmond was allowed to leave jail with a police escort to visit his mother over the weekend, per a court order.

ET has learned that Farrah, who is battling cancer, is in Malibu at Ryan's oceanside home.

