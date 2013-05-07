Reggie Bush is a dad! The 28-year-old NFL player welcomed his first child with fiancee Lilit Avagyan on Monday.

"Lilit gave birth to a beautiful baby girl," her rep tells Us Weekly. The tot weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

The Detroit Lions running back and 25-year-old dancer have been dating for about a year and a half. Bush confirmed Avagyan was pregnant in October 2012 on Florida's Paul and Young Ron Morning Show. "I have a little one on the way," he said. "We're pretty excited!"

Bush famously dated Kim Kardashian on-and-off for several years before calling it quits for good in March 2010. The 32-year-old reality starlet is also expecting her first child in July with boyfriend Kanye West.

In an Apr. 15 blog post on the Detroit Lions' website, Bush opened up about his thoughts on becoming first-time parents with his Armenian girlfriend. "I'm very excited. Very excited about the baby. It's our first one and couldn't have come at a better time," he shared. "It couldn't have come with a better person. Someone I really love and care about. It's great. It really worked out perfect."

Bush also shared his plans to travel back and forth between his family in L.A. and work in Michigan. "The baby will be in L.A. Well, [Avagyan] is going to be in L.A. because her family lives 15-20 minutes away from us," he explained. "So she's going to need that support system while I'm here for a few days out of each week. Then I'll be home . . . I'm going to rack up a lot of sky miles, I know that."

