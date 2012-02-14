NEW YORK (AP) -- Regis Philbin might no longer be a staple on morning television, but he'll soon appear in primetime on "Hot in Cleveland."

Philbin along with Joan Rivers, Rhea Perlman, Andy Richter and Kevin Nealon are all slated for guest appearances on the TV Land comedy.

The show, now in its third season, stars Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as friends who take an unexpected detour to Cleveland, Ohio, while on a trip to Paris and end up moving to the Midwest city permanently.

Betty White plays their feisty caretaker.

The sitcom has become known for its roster of guest stars including Ed Asner, Rick Springfield, Kristin Chenoweth and Susan Lucci.

"Hot in Cleveland" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

———

