Baby bliss! Renee Oteri is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Bracy Maynard, the "Bachelor" alum confirmed to Us Weekly.

The reality star, who is already mom to 9-year-old son Ben from a previous relationship, is three months along. "It's so weird because it's been nine years since I've been pregnant and I've had almost no symptoms. I've just been a little tired," she told Us.

Oteri has had plenty of cravings so far, and started a food blog to document what she eats during her pregnancy. "I've been craving lots of Ramen noodles, the cheap ones! It's so bad, I've also been really into pressed juices," she added. "I want to focus on being healthy and not getting lazy so I've been doing lots of Kale, spinach, everything green."

Us confirmed in March that the photographer, 32, and her ex-military man got engaged. "She is so happy and has wanted this with her fiance for a very long time!" an insider told Us at the time. "He is always the one everyone wanted to see her with!"

Three months later, the couple tied the knot. Oteri tweeted about the special day, and posted pictures of the newlyweds in what appeared to be City Hall or a courthouse.

"We just broke the news to Ben a couple days ago when we told our families," Oteri said of telling her boy he's going to be a big brother. "He's excited but only interested in a little brother!"

Oteri's reality TV days appear to be behind her. (The Florida native made it to the final four before being sent home by Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis in season 18.) As previously reported, the family recently moved to Seattle to begin the next chapter of their lives together.

