PERKASIE, Pa. (AP) — An 8-year, $2.8 million renovation project is now complete at the Pearl S. Buck House in a Philadelphia suburb.

The Intelligencer of Doylestown reports (http://bit.ly/11UQ74e ) that Pearl S. Buck International is holding a grand reopening event Wednesday. It will celebrate the completion of the renovations and what would have been the 121st birthday of Buck, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Good Earth."

The renovations included repairing water-damaged plaster, wood trim and cabinetry, and upgrading systems at the home.

Buck raised seven adopted children and wrote many later works at her farm in suburban Bucks County, where she's buried and where her namesake nonprofit is based.

A spokeswoman for the nonprofit, Pam Carroll, says most of the money for the renovations was raised through donors.

