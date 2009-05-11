A rep for Chris Brown says he had nothing to do with alleged nude photos of Rihanna hitting the Internet.

"This is both a false and defamatory statement. Chris has not released or 'leaked' any photos of Rihanna (or anyone else for that matter)," his rep told Essence.com after gossip blogger Perez Hilton claimed Brown "must be responsible" for distributing the raunchy photos.

On Friday, her label. Def Jam, sent cease and desist letters to outlets that who published the photos -- reportedly showing Rihanna and Brown in various states of undress -- claiming the images violate "the Artist's rights." The label neither confirmed nor denied whether it is actually Rihanna in the nude photos.

Meanwhile, Kanye West linked a tune called "Silly Boy" on his Web site that he labels as a duet between Rihanna and Lady Gaga. But a source tells Us it's not Rihanna on the song.

Lyrics include, "Get out of my face ... You had a good girl, but didn't know how to treat her ... I don't want you no more ... The only thing I want from you is for you to stay away."

Brown was arrested and charged with two felonies for allegedly beating Rihanna in February.

