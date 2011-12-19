Rep: Jessica Lange and Sam Shepard Have Separated
"American Horror Story" star Jessica Lange is no longer dating her longtime partner, playwright and actor Sam Shepard, the actress's rep confirms to Us Weekly.
"They separated a little less than two years ago," a source adds of the Hollywood power couple.
Dating since 1982, Lange and Shepard have two children together: daughter Hannah, 26, and son Samuel, 24.
Prior to her relationship with Shepard, 68, Lange was married to photographer Francisco "Paco" Grande from 1970 to 1981. The same year they split, Lange welcomed a daughter, Alexandra, with dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov.
Lange, a two-time Oscar winner, was recently nominated for a Golden Globe award and a Screen Actors Guild award. She next appears in February's "The Vow" opposite Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum.
