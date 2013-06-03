Rep: Michael Douglas didn't blame sex for cancer
LONDON (AP) - A representative for actor Michael Douglas now says the actor doesn't blame his throat cancer on oral sex.
RELATED: Most expensive celeb engagement rings
The Guardian newspaper published an interview Monday saying that Douglas attributed his illness to the HPV virus from oral sex. When asked about his cancer, Douglas said "without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV (human papillomavirus), which actually comes from cunnilingus."
RELATED: Most awkward people on the red carpet
But spokesman Allen Burry said later that Douglas never said that was the cause of his cancer. He said Douglas was discussing what causes oral cancer during the interview.
RELATED: Insured celeb body parts
Health officials say smoking and alcohol are the main causes of oral cancer. The human papillomavirus, however, has been linked to one kind of throat cancer.
RELATED: Celebs who've made makeup mistakes
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 10, 2018 See which stars are expanding their families this year!
- Jun. 10, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year