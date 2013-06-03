LONDON (AP) - A representative for actor Michael Douglas now says the actor doesn't blame his throat cancer on oral sex.

RELATED: Most expensive celeb engagement rings

The Guardian newspaper published an interview Monday saying that Douglas attributed his illness to the HPV virus from oral sex. When asked about his cancer, Douglas said "without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV (human papillomavirus), which actually comes from cunnilingus."

RELATED: Most awkward people on the red carpet

But spokesman Allen Burry said later that Douglas never said that was the cause of his cancer. He said Douglas was discussing what causes oral cancer during the interview.

RELATED: Insured celeb body parts

Health officials say smoking and alcohol are the main causes of oral cancer. The human papillomavirus, however, has been linked to one kind of throat cancer.

RELATED: Celebs who've made makeup mistakes